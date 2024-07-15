The Secret To Getting A Perfect Crispy Crust On Frozen Steaks

Another secret to getting a crispy crust on frozen steaks is taking steps to carefully freeze your meat. It's crucial to initially freeze the steaks perfectly flat, without any covering touching them. This is because anything that comes into contact with the steak too soon could dry up moisture on the surface of the steak, which can in turn create ice crystals. Then, if there is any ice on the steaks, they will splatter when dropped into a hot pan full of oil — and they could even potentially catch fire during the cooking process.

Advertisement

Instead, you'll want to lay the cuts of meat on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and stick it in the freezer. Once they are completely frozen, you can wrap the steaks in plastic wrap and store them in zip-top plastic bags in the freezer for up to three months.

Of course, freezing your steaks won't magically enhance the quality. So, if you know that you might be cooking the steaks from frozen, it's best to invest in a premium cut from the get-go.