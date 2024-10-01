Yes, There Is A Proper Way To Store Canned Beer

It doesn't get more American than classic canned beer. In 1935, the Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company sold a couple thousand cans to locals in post-prohibition Richmond, Virginia — the first time anyone had tried beer in a can. It's safe to say that it's been a hit ever since, making up nearly 75% of the multi-billion dollar beer industry in the United States in 2020 (via Brauwelt International).

Advertisement

The dedicated "beer fridge" has a place in many American homes (or perhaps garages). While we might have rolled our eyes at this seemingly excessive notion as kids, we can see the wisdom in it now as adults. If you're going to spend your hard-earned money on alcohol, you better store it right. Otherwise, your next celebration might fall flat. Keep yourself — and your canned beer — cool by following the best storage practices.

To maximize the shelf life of your suds, store canned beer upright in a cold and dry location above freezing. This should be in the range of 40 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit, though you can adjust based on beer type. You should be able to adjust the temperature in your refrigerator, but if you're shelving canned beer next to cooked food, make sure it's not too warm or the heat could affect your brews. The FDA recommends that you keep your appliance at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement