How To Make Whipped Cream Last Longer (Hint: It's One Ingredient)

When serving up dessert for family and friends, no one will complain if you need a few minutes to whip up your whipped cream topping. But perfectionists and planners are reclaiming that time and breaking down the barriers of what can and can't be made ahead of time. Whether hosting a crowd for Thanksgiving or putting the finishing touches on a showstopping ice cream cake, there's more than one occasion where you'd want a large stash of whipped cream in advance. The good news is that whipped cream actually has one of the easiest make-ahead hacks in the game and it's sitting in your pantry.

Adding a tablespoon of powdered sugar for every cup of heavy cream before whipping will create a heavenly whipped cream that can withstand up to 12 hours in your refrigerator without wilting. Most home cooks already reach for a little sweetener when whipping cream and powdered sugar tastes just as good as granulated sugar in the final, fluffy product. The reasoning behind why confectioners' sugar works is simple: it has cornstarch in it. Just as cornstarch thickens soups, sauces and stews, it adds structure and stability to whipped cream.

If you prefer the taste of unsweetened whipped cream, try adding just a tablespoon of cornstarch to every cup of heavy cream. This will give you a stable, shapeable whip without changing the flavor or the color of the cream. To maintain your perfectly mounded swirls, try stashing them in the freezer.