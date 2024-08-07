The Simple Hack For Whipped Cream Worthy Of A Bakery Display Case

A perfect whipped cream can be the final piece of the puzzle that moves a dessert from the realm of good to great, or from great to truly transcendent. The recipe for whipped cream is quite basic on its own, as it only combines a select few ingredients. But getting it to whip just right can often be a test of one's patience, especially if you're preparing it for a dish that you plan on serving later. You want that dessert to be a show-stopper, the final exclamation point of a delicious meal, but how do you keep your whipped cream display-worthy?

There are hacks out there for making homemade whipped cream easier, but when it comes to keeping it show-worthy, there's less insight. Thankfully, Christina Tosi, chef and founder of Milk Bar, has come through with some great advice, but it might surprise you. Speaking with Chowhound, Tosi said, "Keep it cold in the fridge until the very last minute and under whip the cream (to soft peaks) before serving." So a cold, under-whipped cream is the trick to an outcome that'll look as good as it tastes, but how?