The Simple Hack For Whipped Cream Worthy Of A Bakery Display Case
A perfect whipped cream can be the final piece of the puzzle that moves a dessert from the realm of good to great, or from great to truly transcendent. The recipe for whipped cream is quite basic on its own, as it only combines a select few ingredients. But getting it to whip just right can often be a test of one's patience, especially if you're preparing it for a dish that you plan on serving later. You want that dessert to be a show-stopper, the final exclamation point of a delicious meal, but how do you keep your whipped cream display-worthy?
There are hacks out there for making homemade whipped cream easier, but when it comes to keeping it show-worthy, there's less insight. Thankfully, Christina Tosi, chef and founder of Milk Bar, has come through with some great advice, but it might surprise you. Speaking with Chowhound, Tosi said, "Keep it cold in the fridge until the very last minute and under whip the cream (to soft peaks) before serving." So a cold, under-whipped cream is the trick to an outcome that'll look as good as it tastes, but how?
Why under-whipping cream is the key
You've probably already know that it helps to keep whipped cream cold. Whipping cream introduces aeration into the liquid, which is what causes your liquid cream to turn into a foam. Your cream deflates from the gradual escape of those air bubbles and the separation of fat molecules from water molecules — a process that's sped up the warmer it is. When you keep your liquid cream in the fridge as long as possible and whipping just before serving, you should only see a negligible loss of air by the time your guests start digging into their dessert. Ultimately, keeping the air in your cream is what ultimately keeps it light and fluffy.
Starting with cold whipped cream is pretty common advice, but Christina Tosi's next tip seems rather counterintuitive. Why in the world would you willingly under-whip your cream? Tosi explains that it's all about appearances as your whipped cream dries out. She said, "At room temperature, those soft peaks will give the illusion of medium or firm peaks over time as it slowly starts to rid itself of water." So there you go. For a stunning whipped cream, go against your judgment and try whipping it your cream until it's firm enough to just barely hold it's shape. And don't worry if you go too far; there are always fixes for overwhipped cream should you need to make corrections.