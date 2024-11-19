The Venezuelan Hot Dog Topping You Need To Try
In the U.S., many keep the hot dog toppings simple, occasionally even advocating against the use of ketchup. Yet head to South America, and the ingredients layered atop the sausage are of equal importance to the sandwich itself. The additions reach elaborate heights like extra meats, slaw, and cheese; but there's a topping you should pay special attention to: crispy potato sticks. Tiny, slender shreds of crunchy delight, they're that magic touch, easy to layer on, yet incredible in their textural payoff.
In a pinch, you can replicate the experience by crushing up potato chips or making a batch of crispy french fries at home. However, the specific dimensions of this potato snack are key. You can find them bagged under the name Papas Pay, or even craft your own. With a mandoline and a fryer, they'll come out with the ideal texture to amplify your hot dog.
Crispy potato sticks add a textural twist to a hot dog
In Venezuela, the potato sticks mingle with the other ingredients like Cotija cheese, garlic sauce, ketchup, cabbage, onion, and mayo. It's a textural amalgamation that creates a sum greater than its parts, with the fried potatoes cutting through and lending crispness. You'll also find them inside Venezuelan burgers, adding satiation to sandwiches of many forms.
However, they're also used elsewhere in South American cuisine, known in Brazil as "batata palha." Here, the garnish is even more wide-ranging, topping local favorites like feijoada, salads, as well as yet another regional hot dog. With a shelf-stable consistency, they're the topping that's always on hand — think of them like fried onions.
If you're crafting the potato sticks yourself, keep in mind the key is to eliminate starch. After you've sliced the potatoes, let them soak in water, draining them several times. With a pat down, they'll be ready to fry. Ideally, get the oil as hot as possible — another essential crispy potato tip. Once you've nailed down the process, you'll always want the Venezuelan twist on hand, ready to grace your hot dogs in a new style.