The Venezuelan Hot Dog Topping You Need To Try

In Venezuela, the potato sticks mingle with the other ingredients like Cotija cheese, garlic sauce, ketchup, cabbage, onion, and mayo. It's a textural amalgamation that creates a sum greater than its parts, with the fried potatoes cutting through and lending crispness. You'll also find them inside Venezuelan burgers, adding satiation to sandwiches of many forms.

However, they're also used elsewhere in South American cuisine, known in Brazil as "batata palha." Here, the garnish is even more wide-ranging, topping local favorites like feijoada, salads, as well as yet another regional hot dog. With a shelf-stable consistency, they're the topping that's always on hand — think of them like fried onions.

If you're crafting the potato sticks yourself, keep in mind the key is to eliminate starch. After you've sliced the potatoes, let them soak in water, draining them several times. With a pat down, they'll be ready to fry. Ideally, get the oil as hot as possible — another essential crispy potato tip. Once you've nailed down the process, you'll always want the Venezuelan twist on hand, ready to grace your hot dogs in a new style.