The Most Annoying Tempura Problem There Is, And How To Avoid It

Fans of tempura delight in the food's wondrously light, crispy qualities. With Japanese street vendors even frying maple leaf snacks, there's an incredibly delicate nature to the technique. Unfortunately, there are no secret hacks to achieving such a texture. Using a minimalist combination of eggs, flour, and chilled water, tempura specialists train for years in Japan to master the culinary style.

That's not to say that tempura isn't worth attempting at home; you should just keep in mind some common issues. To help with identifying pitfalls, Chowhound exclusively asked Billy Wang for some helpful advice. Owner of New York City restaurant Sanuki Udon, which has a menu section dedicated to the dish, he knows what to do when tempura preparation goes wrong.

Foremost, it's helpful to identify the most annoying tempura problem: batter falling off of your chosen food, whether shrimp or sweet potato. There are few things more frustrating than attempting to coat your prepped ingredients in batter, but the mix just won't stick. Wang identifies two possible reasons for this: "Batter falling off may be due to the surface being too moist or insufficient batter stickiness. To combat such an occurrence, you'll want to pay close attention to the specifics of your batter preparation and application.