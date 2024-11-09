How Japanese Street Vendors Turn Maple Leaves Into A Tasty Fall Treat
Maple leaves are an aesthetically pleasing symbol of fall, with vibrant hues ranging from yellow to orange to red. While we usually associate maple foods with flavorsome maple syrup, the sap that comes from the tree's trunk, the leaves themselves are also edible. In Minoh, a city in Japan's Osaka Prefecture, you can find street vendors selling fried maple leaves during the autumn months.
This unique treat is known as momiji tempura — momiji means maple leaf in Japanese, and is closely associated with falling autumn leaves. It's typically made from yellow maple leaves, which have softer veins than their red counterparts. Once the leaves have been gathered, they are packed in salt for a year before being deep-fried in a tempura batter. Sugar is added to give the momiji extra sweetness, as the leaves don't have much flavor on their own. However, the leaves do hold their shape during the frying process thanks to the salt's preservative powers, so you get all the novelty of eating a crunchy leaf with all the deliciousness of added sugar and batter.
Fried maple leaves have a long history in Japan
If you have a chance to visit Minoh and try the fried maple leaves, you will be partaking in a time-honored tradition. Momiji tempura has been prepared there since the 1300s. Vendors began selling the delicacy after a train station was erected in Minoh in 1910, as the locale became more accessible to tourists. Some shops open today have been going strong for decades.
The shop Hisakuni Kousendou has been open for over 75 years. Setsuko Hisakuni began working at the business just after she got married, over 50 years ago, meticulously examining and preparing each leaf by hand, one by one. Some customers arrive who've never even heard of maple leaf tempura before, and as she explained to Great Big Story, "I just feel so happy when I hear them say how delicious it is." While this autumnal treat might not be popular worldwide, its longevity in Minoh is proof of just how beloved it is by all who get a chance to try it. Consider adding Minoh to your list of cities to visit for the food alone.