How Japanese Street Vendors Turn Maple Leaves Into A Tasty Fall Treat

Maple leaves are an aesthetically pleasing symbol of fall, with vibrant hues ranging from yellow to orange to red. While we usually associate maple foods with flavorsome maple syrup, the sap that comes from the tree's trunk, the leaves themselves are also edible. In Minoh, a city in Japan's Osaka Prefecture, you can find street vendors selling fried maple leaves during the autumn months.

This unique treat is known as momiji tempura — momiji means maple leaf in Japanese, and is closely associated with falling autumn leaves. It's typically made from yellow maple leaves, which have softer veins than their red counterparts. Once the leaves have been gathered, they are packed in salt for a year before being deep-fried in a tempura batter. Sugar is added to give the momiji extra sweetness, as the leaves don't have much flavor on their own. However, the leaves do hold their shape during the frying process thanks to the salt's preservative powers, so you get all the novelty of eating a crunchy leaf with all the deliciousness of added sugar and batter.