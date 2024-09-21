Why You Should Avoid Mixing Baking Soda And Vinegar When Cleaning

Baking soda and vinegar are well-known natural cleaning agents, and the fact that they're easily accessible as common pantry ingredients makes them even more popular. They work pretty well independently: Baking soda, a base, is an effective degreaser, while vinegar, a weak acid, is excellent at cutting through and removing mineral deposits formed by hard water, like when cleaning an electric kettle. However, some people encourage mixing the two for a better cleaning experience, but that recommendation is not super helpful.

By mixing an acid and a base, the two neutralize each other instead of enhancing each other's abilities. The mixture you create in the end won't have the extraordinary cleaning power you hoped for, and there's a scientific explanation for it. When combined, the acetic acid in vinegar gives off one of its hydrogen protons to the base (sodium bicarbonate) and creates carbonic acid and salt. Since carbonic acid isn't that stable, it ultimately breaks down into water and carbon dioxide gas. The gas is released into the air, and that's what causes the mixture to bubble for some time until all the carbon dioxide is gone. So technically what you create by combining baking soda and vinegar is a mix of carbon dioxide (that's inevitably released into the atmosphere), water, and salt. As you might guess, salty water isn't really a superior cleaning agent. That's why you should avoid mixing these two compounds when cleaning.

