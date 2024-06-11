The Storage Tips You Need For Fresh Romaine Lettuce

Romaine is one of the most popular lettuce varieties in the U.S. — its presence in restaurants and grocery stores is rivaled only by iceberg (although romaine is the better choice nutrition-wise). If you're a fan of salads like a classic Caesar, you probably have some romaine in your fridge right now. Unfortunately, it might be going bad in there, and fast. Lettuce can wilt in just a couple of days, turning from delightfully crisp to disturbingly soggy, but with the right storage techniques, you can stretch that shelf life to a couple of weeks.

Advertisement

Storing lettuce is all about regulating moisture. Romaine lettuce is about 94% water, so when it loses moisture, it shrivels up — that's how wilting happens. When lettuce is growing, it pulls up water from the soil to become healthy and crisp. However, once harvested, it loses that crucial water source, and has to survive on whatever water it has stored in its cells. Over time, that water is going to evaporate, essentially sucking the life out of the greens.

Grocery stores routinely spray mist on lettuce and other produce to help offset the moisture loss, but things get risky once you bring those greens home. Moisture evaporates quickly in the dry air of a refrigerator, and you have to fight that process to keep the lettuce fresh.

Advertisement