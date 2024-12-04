The Unexpected McDonald's Dipping Sauce To Try With Your Nuggets

From burgers and fries to egg sandwiches and ice cream cones, the McDonald's menu is more timeless than it is adventurous. But that doesn't mean you can't experiment with it to customize some funky yet flavorful combinations of your own. One of the simpler ways to hack the McDonald's menu is by dipping one of its most famous items — chicken McNuggets — in surprising sauces. But we're not talking about a tub of Szechuan, we're talking about caramel sauce.

Although McDonald's caramel sauce isn't part of its official dipping sauce roster, you can order it as a standalone ingredient and use it as one anyway. Despite being made for coffee drinks and sundaes, this rich, toffee-adjacent sauce complements the savory, salty taste of chicken like a culinary yin and yang. Despite being synonymous with sweetness, caramel flaunts a complex flavor tapestry with nutty, buttery, and toasty notes, making each bite a symphony of flavor. Not to mention that its silky texture is a pleasant contrast to the crunchy boot-shaped chicken bites, jazzing up not just its flavor, but also its mouthfeel.

McDonald's previously sold an official caramel sauce that was unfortunately discontinued in 2011. However, McDonald's serves its caramel sauce, which is now listed as a syrup, by the pump. Like all menu items, prices vary by location. Just request a few pumps of caramel syrup alongside your meal to enjoy this unconventional but surprisingly sophisticated combination.