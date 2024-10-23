How To Properly Butterfly A Chicken Breast

For less experienced home cooks, some recipe instructions sound like they're calling for acts of magic — and some seem just about as achievable. Is butterflying, for example, a Frog Prince situation, or a poultry preparation method? For the uninitiated, it could be either. But for dinner purposes, butterflying is just a simple way to cut a chicken breast, sans magic wand.

Unlike spatchcocking, which deals with the whole bird, this instance of butterflying involves only the breast. The method borrows its name from the world's least scary winged insect due to the chicken breast's appearance when the technique is properly executed. To do so, place your chicken breast flat on a cutting board. Apply gentle pressure to anchor it with your less-dominant hand, carefully keeping fingers clear of what's to come.

Using a knife that you regularly sharpen based on its use, cut into the chicken breast's side, sliding the knife most of the way through. Its other side should ultimately maintain the functionality of a book spine or a door hinge. Continue slicing through the chicken breast's length, careful to adjust for variations in thickness. Once you are proficient, this should be done in one continuous movement. And when this step is complete, the chicken breast will fold open like a butterfly's wings.