Sizzle Steak: What It Is And How You Should Cook It
For meat lovers, few styles of preparation top steak. Such standalone cuts of beef come from a wide array of regions in the cow and feature different flavors and textures. Oftentimes, preparing an exemplary steak can feel like a high-effort endeavor, involving pricey beef cuts, all-out cooking methods, and a large hunk as a result. Yet, not all steaks require such initiative; at the most casual end of the spectrum, there's the sizzle steak, ready for preparation at a moment's notice.
Also known as a minute steak, it's an affordable and easy-to-prepare cut. Unlike other steaks that demand a higher budget and attention, this variety can be a last-minute addition to the grocery cart. They're super quick to prepare and easily integrate into a wide variety of dishes. And as long as you don't overcook it, there's not much expertise needed in the preparation. So if you're looking for a fuss-free beef product to add to your shopping list, the sizzle steak is an ideal candidate.
What part of the cow does sizzle steak come from?
The sizzle steak comes from the top sirloin or top round area of the cow. Found towards the back of the animal, this region is close to the hind legs, which means there's an abundance of movement. As a result, the dense concentration of muscles makes this sourced beef extra lean. Oftentimes, cuts from this area are processed into ground beef or sliced thicker for roasting purposes. However, slicing extra thin is another method of preventing toughness.
Butchers cut sizzle steak as thin as only a quarter inch, followed by additional pounding with a mallet. This technique further tenderizes the beef, deconstructing muscle fibers and causing that chewy collagen and connective tissue to become less prominent. Plus, its wider surface area means that it can be seared easier, enabling a tinge of pink for a region typically slow-cooked. So although this piece of beef ranks as one of the leanest cuts of steak, such deft processing transforms it into tastier territory.
Sizzle steak is built for quick cooking
As evinced by its name and butchering process, the sizzle steak is designed for high heat and a short cooking duration. There's no need to overcomplicate the preparation process; it's as easy as it comes with beef. Heat up a pan — even better if it's a ridged grill model — to as high as it'll go. Season the meat with salt and pepper, and throw it on the stove for only a couple of minutes per side. Since it's so easy to overcook, keep a careful eye: The meat's ready to flip the second it darkens in color. And make sure not to overcrowd the pan, as you don't want the juices to accumulate.
It's also possible to attain a solid result in an air fryer, especially since the device comes with a precise timing feature. It's trickier to develop a nice sear with this method, so marinate the meat for added flavor. Alternatively, soaking the beef in an aromatic liquid allows you to prepare it stir-fry style. Slice the marinated meat into thin strands and cook it on high heat for only 30 seconds with this technique. Finally, the thin steak can also be prepared on a hot grill. Such a method is also a good choice after marination, with the juices dripping through the grates and permeating the meat with added aroma.
Sizzle steaks pair delectably with a sauce
Due to this cut's low-fat composition and slender morsel of meat, additional moisture is a welcome addition. A sauce will simultaneously curtail any unwanted dryness and invoke added flavor too. Plus, this steak's neutral taste allows for many possible upgrades.
There's no reason to complicate things — you can always start by adding butter to the steak pan and cooking some red onions or garlic. When spooned over, the aromatics will give your beef a nice pop. Or, turn to something more comforting and craft a quick gravy. Just remember to assemble it as a roux first to avoid the flour mistake that causes disappointing gravy.
For just a bit more complexity, a French-style pan sauce is a wonderful option. Cook down some shallots and garlic after the steak, then add some wine to deglaze. Throw in some herbs of choice, and perhaps a spoonful of a savory sauce, and you'll get a rich result in only minutes.
Alternatively, concoct a sauce outside the pan for a fresher, zestier option. Trying making some garlic and herb-packed chimichurri — it's steak-loving Argentina's sauce of choice, after all. And especially when you've also made some potatoes, a freshly crafted aioli is always a good call with beef. The sizzle steak is a delicious canvas for many sauce pairings, so use it as an affordable way to try out new ideas.
Easily integrate sizzle steaks into a range of dishes
While other steaks function more as the star of the show, this thin piece of beef can be a more casual enhancement to many dishes. For starters, sizzle steak meshes well into stir-fries, with the beef's quick cooking nature integrating into the expedited preparation. Plus, you can enhance both the meat's texture and flavor through marinade ingredients like sugar and soy sauce, increasing Maillard reactions in a hot pan. So, take delicious dishes like sticky soy steak bites and substitute in strips.
The manageable size of sizzle steaks also makes them a great candidate for handheld foods. Sear up a cut and sandwich it between crispy bread and vegetables. Or roll up a particularly wide piece into a breakfast burrito, enclosing the eggs in meaty goodness. Furthermore, thin top-round steaks are a great choice for American-style braciole, with the beef wrapped around aromatics before braising.
And in the spirit of enclosing foods, the sizzle steak itself is a great filling for a breaded cutlet. Since it's thin, tender, and affordable, it checks the boxes for a chicken-fried steak and schnitzel. The breading will help avoid a chewy consistency and develop a delectable crispy exterior.
Look out for sizzle steak at reputable beef vendors
With so many steak preparation possibilities on hand, it's time to locate a package for culinary use. Start by searching at your go-to grocery store; large chains like Walmart and Kroger may carry a tray ready for cooking. And don't forget to glance in the freezer section — with their thin size, this cut will thaw easily. Otherwise, you can buy the beef cut online, even in dry-aged form if you're after enhanced flavor.
Another option is to buy a larger top round or sirloin piece and slice it into thin steaks yourself. Try to obtain a larger meat piece that's easier to work with, and make sure to slice against the grain. Then, employ a kitchen mallet to pulverize to completion. The cutting might be tricky, so you can ask a friendly butcher for help.
The reward will be a larger amount of sizzle steaks, so don't fret cooking many at once — you can keep them in an enclosed container in the fridge for up to four days. And while you're out on your beef search, remember delicious and affordable options don't end with sizzle steaks. There are plenty more underrated cuts of steak you need to try too. Among affordable butchering, there's a treasure trove of meaty delights.