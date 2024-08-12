Sizzle Steak: What It Is And How You Should Cook It

Due to this cut's low-fat composition and slender morsel of meat, additional moisture is a welcome addition. A sauce will simultaneously curtail any unwanted dryness and invoke added flavor too. Plus, this steak's neutral taste allows for many possible upgrades.

Advertisement

There's no reason to complicate things — you can always start by adding butter to the steak pan and cooking some red onions or garlic. When spooned over, the aromatics will give your beef a nice pop. Or, turn to something more comforting and craft a quick gravy. Just remember to assemble it as a roux first to avoid the flour mistake that causes disappointing gravy.

For just a bit more complexity, a French-style pan sauce is a wonderful option. Cook down some shallots and garlic after the steak, then add some wine to deglaze. Throw in some herbs of choice, and perhaps a spoonful of a savory sauce, and you'll get a rich result in only minutes.

Alternatively, concoct a sauce outside the pan for a fresher, zestier option. Trying making some garlic and herb-packed chimichurri — it's steak-loving Argentina's sauce of choice, after all. And especially when you've also made some potatoes, a freshly crafted aioli is always a good call with beef. The sizzle steak is a delicious canvas for many sauce pairings, so use it as an affordable way to try out new ideas.

Advertisement