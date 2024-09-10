Alton Brown Raises The Bar On A Classic Egg Dish With A Little Bacon

If you've been on Instagram for longer than about 10 minutes, then you know that many cooks rely on bacon to make their recipes better. Just look at all the #bacon posts on the social media site, and you'll know it's the truth right down in your bacon-lovin' bones. And according to the Instagram account of one of the most famous food scientists of all time, Alton Brown, the cured breakfast meat is an easy way to upgrade classic egg salad.

The smoky bacon in his egg salad recipe melds well with all of the other ingredients in the dish, like chopped red onion, chives, and a burst of freshness from a couple of squeezes of lemon juice. Of course, all those flavors practically float around in a cloud of mayo'd deliciousness that holds each flavor in balance with the others, and quite nicely, too.

Fans of the celeb chef were practically champing at the bit to get a taste of his porky flavor bomb du jour. If the thought of this pork-and-eggs masterpiece makes you champ at the bit, too, you'll want to make note of Brown's favorite cooking techniques when you make your own bacon and egg salad at home.