The Cooking Method Alton Brown Swears By For King Salmon

To perfect your cooking methods down to a science, there's no better person to look to than Alton Brown. Host of Food Network's famed "Good Eats" and food scientist, his specialized knowledge of ingredients and how they interact when cooked at certain temperatures make him the go-to source for best practices in the kitchen. That's why, when it comes to preparing something as delicate as fish, Brown's method — specifically when it comes to king salmon — is, well, king.

According to Alton Brown's bi-level king salmon filet recipe, it only takes three steps and 20 minutes to perfectly cook this thick piece of fish. You can coat the salmon filet with oil and season it with kosher salt and black pepper, as his recipe suggests, or use other seasonings to upgrade your salmon. Then, Brown's bi-level process will leave you with a perfectly cooked cut of king salmon.

Bi-level refers to the dual cooking method, first searing the salmon on the stovetop to crisp the skin, then flipping it and finishing it off in the oven for a delectable bite without a lot of attention. If the pan is too hot while it's on the stovetop, it could overcook or even burn the fish skin, so keep it at medium. But you can crank the heat on the oven up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. That might seem steep, but high heat cooks the salmon quickly while locking in its natural juices and preventing the crispy skin from gettin soggy.