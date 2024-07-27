Risky Baking Shortcuts That Are Not Worth Your Time

With the online world awash with culinary hacks, shortcuts, and quick-fix solutions, it's sometimes difficult to separate the worthwhile tips from the accident waiting to happen. To make things worse, while cooking invites experimentation, baking is allergic to the very concept.

As an expert, award-winning baker, I can confidently say that the act of baking cakes, cookies, and loaves of bread is more science than art. Chemistry, not artisanal flare, rules the day, and those tempted to tinker with the formula do so at their peril. Which is not to say that every tip and trick you stumble upon is a waste of time. Legitimate dessert and baking hacks exist. However, some shortcuts simply aren't worth the effort. Skipping steps that should not be skipped and ignoring tricks of the trade more often than not invite disaster.

Knowing where you can –- and cannot — cut corners often comes down to a matter of experience. When in doubt, relying on the hard-earned wisdom of others by following recipes to the letter almost always results in a good outcome. But if you're ever tempted to take shortcuts, take a look at this list (backed up by years of experience) of what not to do.

