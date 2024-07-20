The Tuna Varieties With The Highest And Lowest Mercury Levels

Tuna is a lean, nutrient-rich protein that packs in a lot of health benefits, like omega-3 fatty acids. These unsaturated fatty acids, which are plentiful in tuna, may improve your heart health by lowering your blood pressure and reducing inflammation and triglycerides — a type of fat — in your blood, among other benefits. The USDA recommends that adults eat 8 ounces of seafood per week as a part of a healthy diet, so choose wisely. Tuna is known to contain mercury, a neurotoxin that can negatively impact your health, causing problems including muscle weakness, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Advertisement

While mercury is naturally occurring, mercury from coal-fired power plant emissions and other industrial sources also gets into the marine food chain. When bigger fish eat smaller fish, mercury accumulates in their bodies. The larger the fish, the more mercury they may have. This plays into which tuna has the highest levels of mercury and the lowest. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that of all the tuna species it tested, fresh or frozen bigeye tuna has the highest level of mercury. Canned light tuna, which is typically skipjack, has the lowest. This might sound scary, but don't worry: You're not that likely to get mercury poisoning from canned tuna. (And many types of non-canned tuna are safe for most people too, as long as you're staying aware of serving size and moderation.) Non-pregnant adults can safely eat two to three 4-ounce servings (the amount found in a typical can) of light canned tuna per week, per the FDA. For canned albacore, one 4-ounce serving a week is the recommended limit.

Advertisement