Is It Safe To Cook Frozen Chicken Without Thawing It?

One of the best — and fastest — ways to cook frozen chicken is using an Instant Pot. With this method, you add the frozen chicken to the pressure cooker with either chicken broth or water and whatever seasonings you prefer. It can then be cooked on high for 10 to 12 minutes, after which you should allow the pressure to gradually release. In total, it will take about 30 minutes to cook frozen chicken this way.

Alternatively, you can bake frozen chicken and prevent it from drying out by using liquid or sauce or by cooking it in parchment paper. When using liquid or sauce, you are essentially adding additional moisture to stop the chicken from becoming dry and tough while it cooks through. This can be anything from a bit of broth to soups or even condiments like mustard. Likewise, cooking frozen chicken in parchment paper helps to preserve moisture by basically steaming the meat in its own juices. Because of this, the chicken will come out tender, mouthwateringly juicy, and flavorful without needing to add another source of moisture.

While you can cook frozen chicken in a pan, it has a much higher chance of drying out if you don't add any sauce or broth. So, like baking it, adding a little extra moisture is recommended.

The one method that isn't recommended is using a slow cooker, as the USDA states meat and poultry should always be thawed before being added. This is because, as chicken thaws in the slow cooker's heat, it can spend too long in the "danger zone" where harmful bacteria can multiply. While these are likely to be killed when the chicken reaches a safe temperature, when it comes to things like salmonella, you can never be too careful!