Why Cooking Chicken In Parchment Paper Is A Game-Changer

This technique works because the sealed pouch traps the natural moisture found in lean meats, along with any added moisture from citrus slices or vegetables, to create steam which can't escape. Instead it not only helps cook the meat quickly, but infuses it with moisture and flavor. The sealed pouch cooking method amplifies flavors and aromatics from any added ingredients in a way that baking in an open dish can't. The finished chicken breast will be juicy, tender, and intensely flavored, and there's no need for added oil (unless you want).

Wrapping individual chicken breasts in their own parchment paper envelope allows for creative presentation as well. You can cut the packets open when you pull them from the oven, or open at the table to release savory aromatics to tantalize hungry guests. Set the whole packet on a plate or bowl. Once cut open, spread paper revealing the chicken and creating a rustic, visually appealing service.

There's another benefit: Cleanup is significantly easier. Just as lining a baking sheet with aluminum foil helps with cleanup, everything here is contained inside the parchment paper, which is water resistant and sturdy. It may seem odd to place paper in a hot oven, but it's specially treated for exactly this purpose. Once you've removed the meat and any veggies you wish to keep, pull the whole thing up and discard everything into the compost bin or trash.