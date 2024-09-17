The Condiment You Desperately Need For Great Baked Chicken

Home cooks are always looking for new and exciting ways to bake a chicken, but as the saying goes "everything old is new again." Instead of looking forward, there's plenty of inspiration to be found by glancing back at the chefs and dishes that have stood the test of time. Julia Child — queen of cooking tips, television personality, and co-author of perhaps one of the most famous cookbooks in American history, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" – liked to make poulet grillé á la diable (the devil's roast chicken), a recipe that features a hefty helping of one essential condiment: mustard.

In episode 25 of her famed PBS cooking show "The French Chef," titled "Broiled Chicken Plain and Saucy," Child shows how to make her devilish chicken, a recipe she claims to be one of her most favorite. She teaches the audience how to paint the chicken mid-broil with ⅓ cup Dijon mustard mixed with thyme, Tabasco sauce, chopped shallots, and basting juices, finishing with a layer of breadcrumbs before returning the chicken back to the broiler. Luckily, it's incredibly easy to apply Child's culinary know-how to your own baked chicken for fantastic results.