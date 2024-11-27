The Worst Kirkland Signature Pastry To Pick Up At Costco

Before you read any further, here's the good news: When Chowhound writer Katie Melynn ranked eight Costco pastries from worst to best, none of them were truly awful. That includes Kirkland Signature cinnamon chip bisconie bites which came in at the tail end of the list.

And no, that's not a typo. "Bisconie" is Costco's inventive cross between two classic breakfast pastries — biscotti and the scone. But based on Melynn's ranking, perhaps this mashup is a better idea in theory. (Interestingly, the Georgia-based Seven Sisters Scones claims to have invented bisconie in 2015 in an effort to use up day-old scones by toasting them in slices.) But when it comes to the Costco version, the main criticism boils down to texture. Biscotti are crisp and perfect for dunking, while scones are similar to a biscuit with their soft and crumbly texture. And yet, the bisconie in question lacked the sturdy dunkability of biscotti. Melynn described the bites as being "surprisingly soft" leading one to wonder where the biscotti portion of this baked good's heritage comes in to play. The bisconie were also underwhelming in taste and could have benefitted from a punchier cinnamon flavor.