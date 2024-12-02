The Simple Extra Step Gordon Ramsay Takes For Better Minced Garlic

Gordon Ramsay leads the pack when it comes to culinary expertise. From furiously operating a hectic kitchen and transforming restaurants to encouraging home chefs and traveling the world, the celebrity chef takes involvement to a whole new level. Throughout his career, the multiple Michelin Star-winning chef has shared plenty of tips with his followers, like his secret to better steak or his hard-boiled egg hack that makes peeling hassle free. He even has advice for chopping garlic: add a bit of salt to it as you mince.

In a YouTube short, Ramsay shows a garlic clove being sliced into thin, round slices. Next, a pinch of coarse-looking salt is sprinkled on top of the garlic slices which are then chopped into tiny pieces. The coarseness of the salt, Ramsay says, "helps break the fibers of the garlic down for a much better result." In other words, the abrasive texture of the salt pulverizes the garlic, making it easier to chop finely. The salt also draws moisture out of the garlic, essentially providing better traction for your knife.