How To Cut Pineapple, 3 Easy Ways
Cutting a pineapple can be a prickly endeavor. The fruit has done an excellent job of protecting itself against unwanted consumers with its tough and poky exterior. But that doesn't stop many of us from enjoying the sweet and tangy juicy fruit within.
Sadly, because of the difficulties in preparing a pineapple, many people forgo buying a full pineapple, instead opting for pre-cut or canned fruit. The downsides to these prepared options are that they tend to be more expensive than a whole pineapple, you don't get as many options with the kind of cut, and sometimes canned pineapple comes in a juice with extra sugar and sweeteners. It is just not the same as cutting into a fresh, delicious pineapple.
If you want pineapple for cooking or just snacking, we are here to help. While cutting a pineapple does take some basic kitchen knowledge, with a little help, you will soon be able to cut and eat your pineapple any way you like.
Tools you will need
To slice and dice a pineapple, you will first need to know which type of knife to use and why. A good sharp chef's knife is ideal. The sharp part is crucial, as you will not be able to get through the pineapple easily with a dull one. A dull knife also poses a risk of slippage, so you are actually safer using a sharp knife that has been well-maintained.
In addition to that, you will need a cutting board and a bowl or plate for your fruit. You will notice we do not say you need a special tool for cutting pineapple. This is because you don't. While there are gadgets made specifically for cutting pineapple, they are not necessary and will only add to the clutter in your kitchen.
If you happen to have an apple corer or a small round biscuit cutter, these can be useful for coring rounds. If not, though, you can just continue using a knife.
Picking a ripe pineapple
To pick a pineapple, use your senses. The first step is to look at it. If the pineapple is still green, it is underripe. Smell your pineapple; a fresh pineapple will be fragrant, whereas an underripe one will not.
Touch your pineapple. Your pineapple should be firm but not hard. There should be a little bit of give to the flesh of the fruit. By using these tricks, you will find a pineapple that is sweet and delicious.
Prepping your pineapple
All three cutting styles start with the same prepping method for your pineapple. First, lay your pineapple sideways on the cutting board.
Cut off the top and bottom of your pineapple, leaving you with a spiky cylinder of pineapple with two flat ends.
Stand your pineapple up on one of the flat ends. Holding your pineapple in your non-dominant hand, take the knife in your dominant hand and slice down the side edges of the pineapple, cutting away all the tough and spiky exterior.
Cutting rounds
For rounds, turn your now-peeled pineapple back on its side.
Take your knife and cut slices between ¼ and ½ inches wide.
Once all the rounds are cut, you need to remove the center core. If you happen to have an apple core remover or a small round biscuit cutter, use this to punch out the center core of your pineapple.
If not, take the tip of your knife and gently cut out the core of each piece.
Cutting sticks
To cut your pineapple into sticks, take your peeled pineapple and place it upright. Cut longways down the pineapple, leaving the tough center core. This will result in about four pieces in total.
Take your pineapple pieces and, one at a time, cut them lengthwise into one-inch sticks.
If they are too long, you can cut them in half lengthwise to create pieces half as long.
Cutting chunks
To cut your pineapple into chunks, take your peeled pineapple and place it upright. Cut longways down the pineapple, leaving the tough center core. This will result in about four total pieces.
One at a time, take each of your four pieces and cut them widthwise into desired chunk sizes. One inch is a good starting place; however, you can go smaller, depending on your use.
Rotate your pineapple pieces and cut lengthwise. Once again, one inch is a good starting place, but you can go smaller depending on your use. Repeat with all other pieces.
How to store pineapple
Once you're done cutting, you'll want to avoid common storage mistakes that may ruin your pineapples. Uncut pineapple should be stored on the counter and they can sit there until they are ripe. Once ripe, they can last up to three days.
Cut pineapple, however, should be stored in the refrigerator or freezer. In the refrigerator, pineapple should be stored in an airtight container. It can stay there for up to one week. Frozen pineapple should also be stored in an airtight container, where it can last up to one year.
To freeze pineapple, we recommend spreading the pieces out on a parchment-lined baking sheet and placing them in the freezer. Once all the pieces are frozen, transfer them to an airtight container. This process will help prevent the pieces from sticking to each other.
Ways to use cut pineapple
There are many delicious ways to use pineapple. Some are tried-and-true recipes, such as the classic piña colada. Others are controversial, such as putting pineapple on Hawaiian-style pizza.
Pineapple is also tasty when grilled and when paired with different types of cheese. With a fruit that offers such sweetness and acidity, the possibilities are endless.