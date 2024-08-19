Swap Your Toasted Hot Dog Buns For Warm, Spongy Steamed Buns

Some meals you want homemade. And then there are others where the pros just do it best — and we're lucky if we can match that same restaurant-made, store-bought quality with our homemade dupe attempts. Steaks you'd get from a restaurant are one example, as are the more lowbrow treats like that irresistible movie theater nacho cheese or the unbeatable hot dogs you'd get at a baseball game. Even the foodie snobs have to admit, there's nothing quite like 'em.

To bring the impeccable baseball stadium hot dog texture and taste home with you, the secret lies in the bun as much as the dog itself. Ever noticed how perfectly cloudlike, soft, and spongy your ballgame buns are? For that perfect airy, almost melt-in-your-mouth texture — never a dry, stale bite in sight — forgo prep methods like toasting your bun or using it right out of the bag and instead give it a good steam. This imparts the carby bun with a soft, cushy texture and lots of moisture.

Whether you're cooking your dogs over a campfire flame or on your home stovetop or grill, the magic is all in that perfectly pillowy bun that provides the contrasting soft bite against the snappy, blistered meat of the dog. This texture can be achieved with home steamers, the microwave, or even one trick that uses no appliances or extra heat at all.

