How To Tell When Your Tuna Steak Is Done Cooking

While they make for an excellent restaurant order, tuna steaks are among those opulent seafood dishes that can be perfected from the comforts of your own kitchen. Although they're quick and relatively simple to prepare, tuna steaks are also easy to overcook. If they aren't a frequent flyer in your dinner rotation, it can be tricky to know when exactly they're done. To save you from the dangers of winging it, Chowhound spoke with Victoriano Lopez, the executive chef of San Francisco restaurant La Mar Cocina Peruana, to get the scoop on nailing the perfect sear — because no one wants to turn a prized cut of tuna into a cautionary tale.

The most foolproof way to test for tuna steak doneness is by using quantitative methods. More plainly, Lopez says, "The ideal temperature [to cook tuna steaks to] is 145 degrees Fahrenheit and medium rare." You can't gauge the best temperature of a tuna steak without an accurate meat thermometer, like ThermoPro's digital tool, but if you don't have one, there are qualitative ways to assess its doneness. As you cook a tuna steak, its pink color will change. "Once both sides of the tuna are opaque and the whole steak is a light shade of grey, it is ready to eat," he says.

Beyond its delicate, oceanic flavor, one of the best parts about making tuna steaks for dinner is that the delicious fish is done quickly. But that convenience requires you to be careful when cooking them. Lopez notes, "If you bought a high-quality product, you guarantee better flavor and taste, and you don't want to jeopardize that by overcooking it." One to two minutes on each side of the fillet should give you a chef-approved tuna steak.