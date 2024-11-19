Carla Hall's Tip That'll Get You Restaurant-Quality Food At Home

Cookbook author, former "Top Chef" contestant, and one of America's favorite celebrity chefs, Carla Hall has been cooking professionally for more than two decades. As a result, she's full of pearls of wisdom on everything from how a marshmallow can keep your brown sugar soft to how to unstick perfect fried chicken from a hot pan. Hall recently shared these cooking tips and more with Redbook, and her advice on creating restaurant-quality food at home is highlight-worthy.

Have you ever wondered why everything just tastes better when dining out? Even simple dishes like eggs, salads, soups, and veggies outshine home-cooked fare when they come out of a professional kitchen. According to Hall, the reason for this is not only simple, but super implementable when cooking at home. The secret? Salt as you go.

We're all familiar with the concept of seasoning to taste when a dish is near completion. But if what we taste is seriously bland, we're likely to overcorrect with large doses of salt, pepper, and spice right at the very end. The trick is to season your dish throughout the cooking process and season to taste each component of your dish (at least when feasible).

Hall uses a large stock pot of soup as an example. If you're making a big batch for a big crowd, start with a little less than a teaspoon of salt when you add your alliums and veggies. You'll then also want to add salt when you dilute the mixture with stock or broth. By the time your soup is ready you'll likely have added two whole teaspoons of salt, and that's a conservative estimate.