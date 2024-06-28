Why You Should Always Start Potatoes In A Pot Of Cold Water

Whether you're planning on whipping up some creamy mashed potatoes or a simple herbed salad, boiling the potatoes first to soften them up is an essential part of these recipes. So, if you're feeling rushed, you might want to pick a different side dish, because boiling takes both time and patience.

Advertisement

While those basic recipes that call for potatoes might list boiling as the first step, there's one important thing you should always be doing first. Let your potatoes sit in cold water. This action might seem pointless to some chefs, but it actually comes with one huge benefit: It ensures your potatoes all cook evenly. Whether you prefer russets or reds, heat takes time to travel through food. For properly heated potatoes from skin to core, you need to let them start off in cold water so they gradually heat up at the same time, instead of the exterior meeting the hot water first and warming up way too fast.

Skipping this simple step could leave you with potatoes with a mushy surface and stiff, undercooked interior. For most potato recipes, that texture is not what you really want, so don't skip it. Additionally, this simple act also prevents you from encountering any gnarly splash burns from plopping potatoes in boiling water, so it's helpful in more ways than one.

Advertisement