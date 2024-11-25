Why You Shouldn't Buy Standard Avocados At Trader Joe's

Avocados are delicious and healthy fruits to keep in the kitchen, but you should be a bit picky about which ones you choose. The tricky thing about picking out avocados is they can take a bit to ripen. Still, once they hit that stage, they go bad pretty quickly if you don't eat them fast. Fortunately, Trader Joe's has the perfect solution to this issue: its bags of Teeny Tiny Avocados.

When you head to the Trader Joe's produce section, you'll notice that the store offers bags of standard-size avocados and bags of smaller avocados. Skip the standard-size option! Now, at first, you might wonder why you'd choose smaller avocados over larger ones. After all, bigger is better, right? Well, not always when it comes to avocados. The thing about Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Avocados is that they're the same Hass avocados you'd usually buy loose at the grocery store, only they failed to reach full size, usually due to weather conditions. They're between ½ to ⅔ the size of a standard avocado. However, the trick is that they ripen quicker than their larger counterparts due to their size, meaning you don't have to wait long for them to ripen and risk forgetting about them until they're mush.

Moreover, these, dare we say, adorable avocados are the perfect size for a single serving, making them great as appetizers, snacks, or breakfast treats. You won't have to worry about storing an uneaten half in the fridge to watch it get brown; instead, you can enjoy the whole avocado in one go. If you're tired of wasting avocados or waiting too long for them to ripen, it's worth giving these tiny fruits a try.