The Origin Of The Chili Dog Is A Meaty Mystery

Many dishes come with a storied history regarding their invention. Combinations appear at a whim, and then chefs quarrel over the title of first — just take a look at the contested origin of potato skins. Sometimes, there's enough proof to back up a claim, but more often than not, the precise details are lost to history. Such is the case for the chili dog — many theories circulate regarding who topped the sausage with meat sauce. Yet look into the details, and America's melting pot of cultures is revealed.

For starters, it's necessary to deconstruct the chili dog itself. Most know it as a hot dog topped with spicy slow cooked chili meat sauce, and perhaps some onions, cheese, and other regional toppings. In a similar vein, there's also the Coney Island dog, which also covers a sausage with meat sauce, albeit more mildly flavored with oregano, and chocolate. Most include this creation in the chili dog umbrella, although the distinction is contentious.

Such a disparity emerges by way of the influences. The former, more spiced chili is a Mexican-American creation born in San Antonio. Meanwhile, the Coney Island dog intertwines with Greek-American cuisine, a reworking of pasta meat sauce called saltsa kima. When and where each take was first spooned atop the hot dog is debated — and therein lies the meaty mystery.