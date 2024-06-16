What Are 'Dirty Water' Hot Dogs?

When Charles Feltman first slapped a frankfurter in a milk roll and sold it to the beach-goers of Coney Island back in 1871, New York became ground zero for American hot dog culture. It's true that this classic of hand-held dining has been reinterpreted thousands of times, but the keys to this globe-trotting phenomenon remain with the legion of New York's hot dog vendors.

Advertisement

According to NYC Eats, New York City is home to over 4,000 hot dog vendors, and their presence on most crowded street corners is one of the trademarks of the Big Apple. These vendors carry on the legacy of Feltman and his former employee turned competitor Nathan Handwerker — originator of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs that's still in operation today and also one of the best hot dog brands available in stores. Whether it's a secret recipe that has been handed down by hot dog legends for decades or it's simply the right mix of salt and pepper, New York's hot dog game is in a league of its own. And it's their particular approach to the popular dish that's responsible for the strangely named dirty water dog.

Advertisement