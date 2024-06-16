What Are 'Dirty Water' Hot Dogs?
Just like Texas barbecue differs from that of South Carolina and Detroit deep dish varies slightly from its Chicago cousin, hot dogs are no strangers to a bit of regional variation. In a diverse metropolis like New York, it's not uncommon to see cultural riffs on hot dogs from spots like Prontito that add some Colombian flare to the classic dish or the fried wagyu beef option at Kings of Kobe.
Despite the staggering variety of delicious franks available to New York diners, the Big Apple's signature hot dog has been colloquially dubbed the "dirty water" hot dog. While this culinary term of endearment doesn't necessarily do this famous street food justice, it's by no means a dig at New York or its hot dog preparation methods. In fact, the more you learn about the origin of this particular nickname, the more appetizing a dirty water hot dog will sound.
New York's hot dog culture
When Charles Feltman first slapped a frankfurter in a milk roll and sold it to the beach-goers of Coney Island back in 1871, New York became ground zero for American hot dog culture. It's true that this classic of hand-held dining has been reinterpreted thousands of times, but the keys to this globe-trotting phenomenon remain with the legion of New York's hot dog vendors.
According to NYC Eats, New York City is home to over 4,000 hot dog vendors, and their presence on most crowded street corners is one of the trademarks of the Big Apple. These vendors carry on the legacy of Feltman and his former employee turned competitor Nathan Handwerker — originator of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs that's still in operation today and also one of the best hot dog brands available in stores. Whether it's a secret recipe that has been handed down by hot dog legends for decades or it's simply the right mix of salt and pepper, New York's hot dog game is in a league of its own. And it's their particular approach to the popular dish that's responsible for the strangely named dirty water dog.
How did the dirty water hot dog get its name?
Though plenty of jokes have been made about how this signature snack got its unique moniker, here are the facts. Hot dog vendors use pots of hot water to cook their franks of choice — with the most desired hot dogs coming from Sabrett's. This hot water is swimming with a mélange of savory seasonings like vinegar, red pepper flakes, cumin, onion powder, and garlic powder. Each hot dog vendor will mix their dirty water a little differently, which is one of the reasons it's worthwhile to stop off at any hot dog vendor you happen to see.
As the hot dogs heat up in this tasty bath of ingredients, their own natural flavors become deliciously enhanced. When the dogs are ready, most vendors will pop them on a bun and hit them with some spicy brown mustard, grilled onions, or sauerkraut. Some vendors will throw the hot dog on the griddle for a moment to get a little caramelization on the exterior, but it's a little taste of New York no matter how it comes to your bun.