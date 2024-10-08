Why You Should Consider Adding Lemon To Your Coffee

Coffee lovers are always trying out new ingredients in their favorite brews, from commonplace offerings like the iconic pumpkin spice to off-the-wall pairings like green onion scallion lattes. There's now a coffee trend going around that calls for the addition of an ingredient usually squeezed into water rather than java: lemon. If you enjoy both lemon and coffee but have never tried them together, you may be curious whether these two flavors complement or ruin each other. In fact, there's a historical precedent for this pairing, and the interplay between lemon and coffee's flavors might be one that delights your taste buds.

People have been putting lemon in coffee since at least the 1800s, when Mazagran iced coffee — a simple concoction involving strong, water-diluted coffee and, at some point, lemon juice — was created around 1840. In the case of Mazagran, it's unclear precisely when or why the lemon was added, but modern coffee connoisseurs are quick to point out that the synergistic interaction between coffee's bitter notes and the tanginess and acidity of fresh lemon makes it a delightful duo.

Lemon can also be used to improve the flavor of low-quality coffee by masking a bad brew's more unpalatable features with its acidity. That said, if you're willing to give lemon coffee a serious, open-minded try, it's preferable to give the drink every chance of success by using the best coffee available. Otherwise, the lemon notes could be overwhelmed by the overt bitterness of the beans.