You Think You Don't Need Fondue Forks, But Here's Why You Do

Nobody wants to buy a kitchen product that they will only ever use a handful of times. But sometimes, unique items can be repurposed for different objectives. Let us consider the fondue fork — whose name points to its intended use. The item is an uncommon kitchen tool that can prove itself to be quite versatile if you are willing to get creative.

First, what is a fondue fork? A fondue fork is longer in length and has fewer tines than the traditional fork. There are several popular types of fondue, including cheese, meat, and chocolate. Fondue forks for cheese or chocolate fondue dishes typically have three tines — or prongs. The sharp tines pierce through dipping items, like bread, potatoes, and strawberries, and maintain the hold as it is being dipped in the sticky substances. Meanwhile, meat fondue involves dipping raw meat into hot oils or broths. For those, fondue forks with two prongs are recommended. Regardless, fondue forks have an extended length that allows people to dip the food in the warm liquid without being at risk of touching it, though chocolate fondue forks can sometimes be found in shorter lengths.

If you find yourself wanting to buy a fondue fork for a special occasion, or maybe you saw a nifty one at a thrift store, go ahead and make the purchase. The specialty fork can be used in a variety of helpful ways when it comes to serving, like reaching food in small jars.