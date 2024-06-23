The Underrated Vegetable That Belongs In Your Cakes

Infusing sweet treats with vegetables isn't exactly unfamiliar territory — over the years, cooks have added pumpkin to pie, beetroot to brownies, and carrot to cake. On occasion, they've even done the opposite (hello, sweet mashed potatoes with marshmallows). One of the reasons why this combo works so well is because vegetables can take on a slightly sweet character when cooked, which pairs well with the warm, nutty, autumnal flavors often used in baking. Putting vegetables into cakes, in particular, can also help keep them moist.

One such vegetable that may not be on your baking radar just yet is the humble parsnip, which shares a similar appearance and texture to its cousin, the carrot. Because of this you will often see parsnips used in carrot cake-style recipes, though it's important to note that the two vegetables have quite different flavors. Carrots have more of a one-dimensional sweetness to them when cooked, while parsnips have an almost spicy, aniseed-forward flavor in addition to their sweetness. Overall, parsnips are considered to have a sweeter flavor than carrots when cooked.