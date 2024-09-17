Not to be corny, but this maize just be a game changer in your baking game. Crème brûlée is a simple dessert. It consists of a custard, usually flavored with vanilla, cooked until creamy, and covered in a thin layer of burnt sugar. It is the perfect combination of smooth and crunchy; sweet, and burnt, almost bitter taste. So what could possibly be added to make this dish better? Corn. Yes, corn, usually reserved for use as a dinner side, makes the perfect addition to your crème brûlée.

The taste of corn, and especially sweet corn, is apt for use in desserts. Just look at the dessert possibilities of canned corn. Sweet corn ice cream, for example, is an unexpected but buttery treat that has a warm, subtle, and unique taste. Similarly, corn infused crème brûlée brings out the sweetness inherent to the crop, as well as a certain freshness that brightens up the creamy dessert. (Of course, if corn infused crème brûlée isn't your thing, you can also add a bit of sweet potato flavoring by cooking the dish inside the sweet, colorful root vegetable.)

To incorporate corn into your dessert, you will want to make sure to use fresh corn in the custard, as canned might include extra ingredients, sweeteners, or water which can impact the texture. You might also prefer to use fresh corn, as the corn's cob can be used to infuse your custard with additional flavor. However, if fresh corn isn't available to you, frozen corn will also work. Just make sure to thaw the corn before you add it in to your custard.

