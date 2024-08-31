What Is The White Dust On Your Chocolate (And Is It Safe To Eat)?

The world's obsession with chocolate is nothing new, having begun thousands of years ago in Mexico, where it's believed a ceremonial drink was made from the beans — or possibly pulp — of cacao pods (aka the fruit of the cacao tree, from which chocolate is derived). Since then, people have put this delicious commodity to use in far more ways than just a beverage, including in beautiful homebakes and decadent desserts like Boston cream pie.

But despite our familiarity with this famous ingredient, there's still one thing about it that has many of us stumped — and that's the odd white stuff that's sometimes found on its surface. Yes, most of us have likely experienced opening a bar of chocolate, only to discover this strange powdery or streaky substance gracing its exterior, and either a) throwing it away or b) throwing caution to the wind and eating it anyway.

This phenomenon is called chocolate bloom, and while it isn't particularly pretty and can also affect the chocolate's taste and texture, it's actually completely harmless. That's because it's not dust, mold, or, in fact, anything else you wouldn't want near your mouth — rather, it's the separation of ingredients within the chocolate itself.

