Who knew popcorn could be so contentious? In Chicago, a city of passionate culinary opinions, Chicago-style popcorn is a topic of intense pride and scrutiny. For most Chicagoans, Chicago-style popcorn is interchangeable with Garrett popcorn. However, legally speaking, the Chicago Mix does not belong to the company. In fact, Garrett is not able to even label their mix as Chicago-style thanks to the legal maneuvering of Candyland. For this reason, the company sells their iconic, original mix as Garrett Style.

Candyland owns the legal rights to the Chicago Mix name, despite the fact that its flavor mix, unlike Garrett's, includes seasoned popcorn along with cheese and caramel and debuted 11 years after Garrett popcorn first offered its Windy City favorite. Candyland took legal ownership of the name in 1992.

Let's forget both Candyland and Garrett, as the real inventor of the flavor mix is actually the people of Chicago themselves. Garrett first added the mix to its menu only after it was noticed that customers were purchasing both caramel- and cheese-flavored popcorn with an extra bag and the intention to mix the flavors on their own. It seems this flavor combination is really by and for the people, despite the tricky business of its many names.