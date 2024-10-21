What Is The Chicago Mix And Where Did This Popcorn Come From?
Chicago has its fair share of signature foods. Whether you're slicing into a deep dish pizza (or thin and crispy tavern-style pizza) or enjoying a Chicago-style hot dog, there are plenty of dishes to explore. But, one of the most iconic foods on the Chicago scene is the humble and crunchy bag of popcorn. Chicago-style, or Chicago Mix popcorn, is a staple in the Windy City. The popcorn mix is a combination of cheese- and caramel-flavored popcorn, though the officially branded Chicago Mix does contain a third addition of seasoned popcorn. It's a classic sweet and savory combination that is absolutely addicting and endlessly snack-able.
The origins of Chicago Mix are a little complicated. Garrett's Chicago-style popcorn, also known as Garrett mix, is most likely the originator of this flavor combination, first releasing in 1977. Chicago Mix, on the other hand, is a product specifically trademarked by the Minnesota-based Candyland store. Chicago Mix was introduced by the company in 1988 and is consistently one of its best sellers.
The history of Chicago Mix
Who knew popcorn could be so contentious? In Chicago, a city of passionate culinary opinions, Chicago-style popcorn is a topic of intense pride and scrutiny. For most Chicagoans, Chicago-style popcorn is interchangeable with Garrett popcorn. However, legally speaking, the Chicago Mix does not belong to the company. In fact, Garrett is not able to even label their mix as Chicago-style thanks to the legal maneuvering of Candyland. For this reason, the company sells their iconic, original mix as Garrett Style.
Candyland owns the legal rights to the Chicago Mix name, despite the fact that its flavor mix, unlike Garrett's, includes seasoned popcorn along with cheese and caramel and debuted 11 years after Garrett popcorn first offered its Windy City favorite. Candyland took legal ownership of the name in 1992.
Let's forget both Candyland and Garrett, as the real inventor of the flavor mix is actually the people of Chicago themselves. Garrett first added the mix to its menu only after it was noticed that customers were purchasing both caramel- and cheese-flavored popcorn with an extra bag and the intention to mix the flavors on their own. It seems this flavor combination is really by and for the people, despite the tricky business of its many names.
What makes Chicago Mix so tasty
Regardless of whether you're munching on Garrett mix, Chicago-style, or Chicago Mix, this sweet and salty combination is a definite crowd pleaser. On the surface, the combination of caramel- and cheese-flavored popcorn may seem nonsensical or even unappetizing. After all, these foods sit are seemingly opposed in flavor. Caramel is super sweet, and cheese is both tangy and savory. However, this sweet and salty combo is the cheat code for the perfect snack.
There are several factors that make this treat so delicious, but one of the major factors is the unique flavor interplay between the saltiness of cheese with the sweetness of caramel. Salt is a great flavor enhancer and, when added to certain foods, it doesn't simply make a dish salty; it can actually cover up bitterness or sour tastes. When you pair salt with caramel, it can make the sweet ingredient taste even sweeter and add a level of complexity that makes the snack more satisfying. Even if popcorn isn't your thing, you can always apply this combination to your next cheese board by pairing a gouda or sharp cheddar with a drizzle of caramel sauce. You might be surprised at how delicious the results are.