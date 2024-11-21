Can You Still Cook With Slimy Spinach?

Fresh spinach is a ticking time bomb, and if you don't get around to eating it quickly enough, the leaves get slimy — definitely not appetizing. When spinach has reached this state, it is unsafe to consume, even if you wash away the slime. Slimy spinach tastes terrible, and could be contaminated, causing a bad case of food poisoning and becoming a breeding ground for microbes like E. coli.

Paper towels are the key to extending the life of spinach, but a gadget like Cuisinart's 3-quart salad spinner is the real hero of washing and storing. Just wash your spinach before patting it dry thoroughly. According to "Cook's Illustrated Cookbook," you can store delicate greens like spinach in an empty salad spinner lined with paper towels. The greens should be layered neatly, with each new layer covered with additional towels to absorb moisture.

Moisture makes spinach slimy. That can happen either because of condensation or moisture released from the leaves when they're bruised or crushed. When left in wet conditions for too long, moisture can cause spinach leaves to begin to rot, creating slime, which is essentially residue from decaying plant matter. For this reason, keeping spinach dry is essential. As soon as you bring home spinach and every time you pull some out of the salad spinner, you should pick out any damaged leaves, which are more susceptible to bacteria and moisture release. So if they get slimy, throw them out. But if they're just wilted, you can still use them.