Can You Still Cook With Slimy Spinach?
Fresh spinach is a ticking time bomb, and if you don't get around to eating it quickly enough, the leaves get slimy — definitely not appetizing. When spinach has reached this state, it is unsafe to consume, even if you wash away the slime. Slimy spinach tastes terrible, and could be contaminated, causing a bad case of food poisoning and becoming a breeding ground for microbes like E. coli.
Paper towels are the key to extending the life of spinach, but a gadget like Cuisinart's 3-quart salad spinner is the real hero of washing and storing. Just wash your spinach before patting it dry thoroughly. According to "Cook's Illustrated Cookbook," you can store delicate greens like spinach in an empty salad spinner lined with paper towels. The greens should be layered neatly, with each new layer covered with additional towels to absorb moisture.
Moisture makes spinach slimy. That can happen either because of condensation or moisture released from the leaves when they're bruised or crushed. When left in wet conditions for too long, moisture can cause spinach leaves to begin to rot, creating slime, which is essentially residue from decaying plant matter. For this reason, keeping spinach dry is essential. As soon as you bring home spinach and every time you pull some out of the salad spinner, you should pick out any damaged leaves, which are more susceptible to bacteria and moisture release. So if they get slimy, throw them out. But if they're just wilted, you can still use them.
How to use wilted spinach
If you notice any discoloration, like yellowing leaves or dark spots, coupled with a musty smell, it's definitely time to toss the spinach, even if slime hasn't developed yet. Safe-to-eat spinach should have a sweet smell. But safe spinach isn't necessarily perky.
Fortunately, wilted spinach tastes the same as when it's fresh. It just doesn't look as appetizing. You can perk up wilted spinach with a quick five-minute soak in ice water. The cold water replenishes its dehydrated cells and makes it as good as new. Just get rid of any damaged leaves and pat it dry as usual.
Or you can just disguise the fact it was ever wilted. For example, you can sauté spinach with some fresh lemon juice for a major flavor boost and serve it alongside beef or portobello steaks. Wilted spinach is also delicious in the best breakfast omelets, regular or muffin tin quiches, and refreshing green smoothies. It's also perfect for making spinach dip.