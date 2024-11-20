Is There An Actual Difference Between A Filet And A Fillet?

It isn't often there's a legitimate reason for articles to turn to dictionary definitions, but here it can shed some light. The "Official Scrabble Dictionary" defines the verb "filet" as "to fillet" and "fillet" as "to cut boneless slices from." The Associated Press uses "fillet" while pointing out that McDonald's Filet-O-Fish and beef filet mignon are things. Meanwhile, good old Merriam-Webster notes that "filet" is from a French word for a bit of netted lace. "Fillet" ("2b: a piece or slice of boneless meat or fish") derives from the Middle English word "filet," and the Middle French word "fil," meaning "thread." In France, it's "filet" ("fillet" doesn't exist).

Thus the first reason there are different spellings is geographic. In the UK, "fillet" is preferred. In French-speaking countries, you'll see "filet." In the United States, it's anyone's guess, though "filet" seems more common. Spellcheck will suggest you switch to British English from American if you prefer "fillet."

The second reason refers to cuts of meat. Along the way, a sort of standard was set that "filet" refers to beef, while "fillet" refers (usually) to fish. Filet mignon, a cut from the tenderloin, is always spelled that way. One fillets salmon and serves up fish fillets, according to many in the fishing industry. Interestingly, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has been spelled that way since its introduction in 1962. In the end, it's up to you. You'll be correct whichever way you slice it.