The $5 Tool You Need To Make Delicious Stuffed Hot Dogs
Stuffed hot dogs are downright yummy, but the logistics of making them yourself can be challenging. Removing the right amount of meat while balancing fillings can be tricky, not to mention quite messy. But there's a $5 tool that can help you easily make delicious stuffed hot dogs without much effort at all, and it's the last thing you would think to use.
As it turns out, a simple clay sculpting tool called a mini ribbon tool — so called because it has a small hoop on each end that pulls out ribbons of clay — is the perfect size to carve out the insides of a hot dog, creating a nice, hollow cavern for any filling of your choice. What's more? You can get a whole six-pack of clay sculpting tools on Amazon for less than $6. And the process couldn't be simpler. Hold down one end of the hot dog, dig in with the clay sculpting tool, and drag it toward the other end, removing the ribbon of hot dog it leaves in its wake. You're left with a channel down the length of the dog. Fill it with your stuffings of choice and throw it on the grill to cook it all together.
Jazzing up your stuffed hot dogs
From there, the sky's the limit. Stuff your hot dog with shredded cheddar or jack cheese. Throw together a mix of chopped garlic, shallot, and horseradish. Or stuff it with garlic-chive cream cheese, top that with cheddar cheese, and line the whole thing with jalapeños.
Another easy upgrade for your stuffed hot dogs is to bust out the bacon. After stuffing the hot dogs, wrap them with a slice or two of bacon and grill them covered over medium heat on whatever type of grill that's best for you. If you'd like, you can dredge the bacon in flour first. This pantry staple makes your bacon crispier than ever with a tender hot dog inside and oozy fillings.
Another unique way to add tons of flavor is to marinate your hot dogs. Pretty much any combination of acid, fat, and seasonings goes. Try barbecue sauce, a drizzle of honey, a dash of apple cider vinegar, and a sprinkle of paprika for a nice play on sweet and savory, or opt for soy sauce, a little brown sugar, and some garlic and ginger finished off with a couple of drops of sesame oil for a real flavor-packed punch. Then stuff it with the cheese of your choice and some juicy sweet peppers.