The $5 Tool You Need To Make Delicious Stuffed Hot Dogs

Stuffed hot dogs are downright yummy, but the logistics of making them yourself can be challenging. Removing the right amount of meat while balancing fillings can be tricky, not to mention quite messy. But there's a $5 tool that can help you easily make delicious stuffed hot dogs without much effort at all, and it's the last thing you would think to use.

As it turns out, a simple clay sculpting tool called a mini ribbon tool — so called because it has a small hoop on each end that pulls out ribbons of clay — is the perfect size to carve out the insides of a hot dog, creating a nice, hollow cavern for any filling of your choice. What's more? You can get a whole six-pack of clay sculpting tools on Amazon for less than $6. And the process couldn't be simpler. Hold down one end of the hot dog, dig in with the clay sculpting tool, and drag it toward the other end, removing the ribbon of hot dog it leaves in its wake. You're left with a channel down the length of the dog. Fill it with your stuffings of choice and throw it on the grill to cook it all together.