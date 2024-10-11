Why Aren't You Marinating Your Hot Dogs?

Whether it's a backyard barbecue or a ballgame, hot dogs are classic American fare enjoyed by foodies of all ages. Timeless as they are, we'll be the first to admit that hot dog weiners could use a little zhuzhing up. Although a generous spread of ketchup, mustard, and relish usually does the trick, why not infuse your franks with flavor from the inside out with a simple marinade?

Hot dogs sometimes taste bland or overly processed. By soaking them in a marinade before cooking them, you introduce new and exciting dimensions of flavor to their mild-mannered nature. Marinades are versatile, which means you can keep things simple or assemble one bursting with flavor for a bigger, bolder eating experience. Hot dogs have a naturally soft texture, which means you're marinating to deepen its flavor rather than tenderize. Because of this, you don't need to soak the wieners for hours on end. All you need is about 30 minutes to infuse a hot dog with the flavors of your favorite meat marinade.

When it comes to flavoring meat, balance is key. Be mindful of the hot dog brand you purchase, and avoid buying those saturated in salt, as this may disrupt the balance of your marinade.