Why Aren't You Marinating Your Hot Dogs?
Whether it's a backyard barbecue or a ballgame, hot dogs are classic American fare enjoyed by foodies of all ages. Timeless as they are, we'll be the first to admit that hot dog weiners could use a little zhuzhing up. Although a generous spread of ketchup, mustard, and relish usually does the trick, why not infuse your franks with flavor from the inside out with a simple marinade?
Hot dogs sometimes taste bland or overly processed. By soaking them in a marinade before cooking them, you introduce new and exciting dimensions of flavor to their mild-mannered nature. Marinades are versatile, which means you can keep things simple or assemble one bursting with flavor for a bigger, bolder eating experience. Hot dogs have a naturally soft texture, which means you're marinating to deepen its flavor rather than tenderize. Because of this, you don't need to soak the wieners for hours on end. All you need is about 30 minutes to infuse a hot dog with the flavors of your favorite meat marinade.
When it comes to flavoring meat, balance is key. Be mindful of the hot dog brand you purchase, and avoid buying those saturated in salt, as this may disrupt the balance of your marinade.
Ingredient combinations for a hot dog marinade
If you're new to marinating meat, a hot dog is a good place to start. As long as you have the three pillars of marinade — acid, fat, and seasonings — there are infinite combinations for jazzing up a hot dog, so find one that marries well with your usual fixings.
To achieve a hot dog with a quintessential barbecue flair, combine BBQ sauce with honey, smoked paprika, and a splash of apple cider vinegar for a sweet, savory, and tangy hot dog tailored for serving with baked beans and potato salad. Craft a complex Asian-inspired marinade with soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil for an umami-packed marinade with a touch of spicy sweetness and a satisfying allium flair. Don't forget to top with slaw! For something simple, olive oil, parsley, garlic, onion powder, and a fresh squeeze of lemon juice is a familiar-tasting marinade that pairs well with any side dishes and toppings.
Whether you grill them like a master or flash-fry them on the stove, marinating hot dogs will transform the eating experience from ordinary to extraordinary. Who knows, you might just convince friends and family that yours are among the best Chicago-style hot dogs in the U.S. Unless, of course, you prefer New York-style dogs, but that's another conversation.