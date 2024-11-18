The Origin Of South Carolina's Frogmore Stew Is Rooted In Gullah-Geechee Culture
Frogmore stew is a South Carolina classic with a very misleading name. While some folks do chow down on the big American bullfrogs that invade the deep south, Frogmore stew isn't actually made of real frogs. It's not quite a stew, either. Instead, Frogmore stew is a Lowcountry-style seafood boil, bringing together ingredients like potatoes, sausage, shrimp, and corn. It's similar to the kind made by Louisiana's Cajun cuisine, though you won't often see crawfish or as much spice included.
The dish comes from the Gullah-Geechee community, a group of Central and West African descendants in the U.S. who created an important part of South Carolina and Georgia's food culture. They combined their knowledge of African cuisine with American agriculture to create a unique soul food genre focused on coastal ingredients. Richard Gay, a fisherman who lived outside of St. Helena Island, South Carolina, is credited with coming up with the title of Frogmore stew, naming it after his small community of Frogmore in the 1960s.
Frogmore stew is a coastal delight
Barbecue is a big meal event for the upstate and midland regions of South Carolina, but seafood boils rule the Lowcountry. Frogmore stew may not have a complex recipe, but that doesn't mean it lacks technique or flavor.
For ingredients, Frogmore stew requires small red potatoes, corn (often still on the cob), raw shrimp, and smoked Andouille sausage. These ingredients are then boiled in a large pot spiked with aromatics like onion. The boiling liquid is made up of water, along with broth in some versions, and a boatload of Old Bay seasoning. Lemon or orange juice can also serve to add zest to the dish. But the real secret to getting some extra flavor is by incorporating some beer. Adding a bottle or two of cheap pilsner or lager will do the trick, plus the leftovers of the remaining six-pack will pair well with the meal as a drink.
Once cooked, Frogmore stew is drained and served. People eat it in bowls and plates at home, but if it's a large gathering, the boil will be dumped across newspapers on a long table for easy communal eating and clean-up. Removing the water content takes away from the "stew" part, but it's delicious regardless. Top it with a simple seafood butter sauce, and Frogmore stew will have guests hopping home with glee.