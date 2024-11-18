The Origin Of South Carolina's Frogmore Stew Is Rooted In Gullah-Geechee Culture

Barbecue is a big meal event for the upstate and midland regions of South Carolina, but seafood boils rule the Lowcountry. Frogmore stew may not have a complex recipe, but that doesn't mean it lacks technique or flavor.

For ingredients, Frogmore stew requires small red potatoes, corn (often still on the cob), raw shrimp, and smoked Andouille sausage. These ingredients are then boiled in a large pot spiked with aromatics like onion. The boiling liquid is made up of water, along with broth in some versions, and a boatload of Old Bay seasoning. Lemon or orange juice can also serve to add zest to the dish. But the real secret to getting some extra flavor is by incorporating some beer. Adding a bottle or two of cheap pilsner or lager will do the trick, plus the leftovers of the remaining six-pack will pair well with the meal as a drink.

Once cooked, Frogmore stew is drained and served. People eat it in bowls and plates at home, but if it's a large gathering, the boil will be dumped across newspapers on a long table for easy communal eating and clean-up. Removing the water content takes away from the "stew" part, but it's delicious regardless. Top it with a simple seafood butter sauce, and Frogmore stew will have guests hopping home with glee.