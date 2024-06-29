The Only Sauce You Need For Summer Seafood Boils

While barbecues are often a highlight of the summer season across The U.S., seafood boils are the real king of the summertime throughout much of the South. From Lowcountry seafood boils to crawfish stews, this Southern tradition is simple, tasty, and a perfect fit for a hungry crowd. All you have to do to make this is pick out some of your favorite seafood and starches, boil your ingredients in a large pot with seasonings, and decide what to serve alongside it.

While there's a lot that can accompany a seafood boil, there's only one sauce you really need: a simple butter topping. All you need to make this is some salted butter, chicken stock, diced yellow onion and garlic, lemon juice, and your seasonings of choice. We recommend using plenty of smoked paprika, homemade Old Bay and salt and pepper to taste. The smoky flavors of Old Bay paired with the savory goodness of butter and refreshing brightness of lemon juice makes for the truly perfect sauce for this classic Southern meal.

From hearty steamed crab legs, spiced andouille sausage, sweet corn on the cob (using the best corn shucking hack, of course), to the soft boiled potatoes, this easy, luscious topping is super well-rounded and pairs well with the whole medley of sweet, savory, and smoky flavors alike. It lets the main ingredients of your stew shine while adding plenty of added taste. Plus, it's a great base to infuse with as much spice as you'd like.

