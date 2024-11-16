The Country That Has The Most Michelin Star Restaurants

Known to some as a tire company with a terrifying mascot and others as an elite squad of secretive restaurant inspectors with the shadowy power to send a venue skyrocketing to success, Michelin is one of the most famously incongruous crossover businesses in the world. Unless you dig in a little. What first began as a clever scheme to popularize road travel, if you can even believe it, the guide side of the operation got its start as a French traveler's handbook in 1900. It didn't even introduce its coveted stars until 1926 and it didn't reach the United States until 2005.

So, with its origin and its longest running coverage back in the motherland, it tracks that France would still have the most Michelin stars of any area the august institution covers. Today, there are 632 Michelin-starred restaurants in France, although this number is prone to fluctuation. Because restaurants' Michelin star ratings can range from awards of one, two, or three renowned sparklers, that actually approaches 800 total stars illuminating the nation.