Here's How Many Michelin-Star Restaurants The US Has In 2024

The Michelin Guide is considered one of the most authoritative restaurant guides in the world. It was started in 1900 by the founders of the Michelin tire company as a way to get French motorists to hit the streets (and therefore buy more tires). Now, here we are, over a hundred years later — of all the awards and accolades a restaurant can receive, a Michelin-star rating is still regarded as the most prestigious in the food world. It's truly been a wild ride.

Michelin stars are awarded once a year, honoring restaurants all around the world. Since its start in Europe, the Michelin Guide has expanded its reach, leaping across the pond and arriving stateside in 2006. As of 2024, the U.S. has 234 restaurants with at least one coveted Michelin star. It's worth noting that, as of May of this year, Michelin has only rated restaurants in just over 40 countries and regions, and seven U.S. states.