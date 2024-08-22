Here's What It Takes To Become A Michelin Star Inspector

Becoming a Michelin star inspector typically means that you've got at least 10 years of industry-related experience under your belt. And of course, you need a discerning palate to honestly rate all kinds of restaurant food — even if you're not particularly a fan of an eatery's style of cuisine. Thankfully, Michelin Guide provides prospective inspectors (like you) with a five-point checklist to ensure that the ratings are consistent, no matter where the restaurants are located in the world. Product quality; cooking skills and techniques, plus a command of flavor; harmony amongst the myriad flavors; how the chef's personality shows itself in the food; and the consistency of the experience across multiple inspector visits all work together to determine a star rating. That is, if an establishment gets a star rating.

Michelin inspectors also have to be fans of travel — or if not fans, at least willing to do it, because the job requires a lot of time on the road. If you have your eye on this gig, this is how it breaks down. CNN reports that up to 75% of the inspector's time is earmarked for culinary adventures. Working weekends is also a requirement for this job, though admittedly, a delish one. Life isn't all weekend road trips to food cities, though. Once a year, Michelin editorial staff and inspectors hole up together to discuss which eateries are in the running for stars and why. Inspector notes, photos of food, and other supporting materials factor into the decision-making process.