The State That Grows The Most Cranberries

Each of the 50 states in America have a specific export that it's proud of. There are states known for producing the most coffee and even for growing the most rice, but who can claim the mantle for top cranberry producer, the secret to everyone's favorite sweet-tart sauce?

If you're a fan of the cheerfully red side dish, you can thank the state of Wisconsin for growing the most cranberries in the entire country. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, as of 2024, Wisconsin has grown a whopping 4.9 million barrels of cranberries. Not only does it grow the most cranberries in the United States, but the state has been the leading producer of cranberries for over 20 years now. It's unsurprising, then, that the cranberry business is a billion dollar industry in Wisconsin. With such an important emphasis on the tart berry, Wisconsin has even gone so far as to name the cranberry as the official state fruit.