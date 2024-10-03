The US State That Grows The Most Rice

The United States may not be one of the top 10 rice producing nations, but we still cultivate a substantial quantity of this staple grain. According to USA Rice, our rice industry generates more than $34 billion annually and supports the livelihoods of over 125,000 individuals across the country. Most U.S. rice production occurs in six states across four regions – California's Sacramento Valley, Texas and southwest Louisiana on the Gulf Coast; Mississippi, Missouri, Louisiana, and some sections of Arkansas in the Mississippi Delta; and the Arkansas Grand Prairie. Among all of these rice states, Arkansas has been the top producer for more than half a century, now cultivating over 40% of the nearly 20 billion pounds produced in total (per Arkansas Farm Bureau).

While making basic stovetop steamed rice is simple, cultivating rice isn't quite so easy. It's semi-aquatic and needs to be planted in very wet, well-irrigated fields. Arkansas' land, water supply, and climate more than deliver what the crop needs to thrive, and the numbers show it. In 2023, the Arkansas Farm Bureau reported 1,417,000 harvested rice acres with a yield of 7,550 pounds per acre. That's a lot of rice, and the state exports more than 60% of it annually – over 9 billion pounds — to more than 25 countries. Still, if you enjoy making fried rice or can think of no better treat than a tres leches rice pudding, you may, at some point, have the state of Arkansas to thank for some of the yum in your life.