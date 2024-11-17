If You Haven't Been Cooking Your Lettuce, You Should Be

Lettuce is a versatile veggie that can be used as a quick salad base, a colorful burger topping, or even a plating decoration. Lettuce has some natural crunch on its own — especially when it's fresh. But if you're looking for a way to add even more texture to these leafy greens, then you need to try grilling it.

Before cooking your lettuce, you should know that not all leafy greens are considered lettuce. Smaller, more delicate leaves like spinach and arugula won't work here; instead, they'll wilt. But true lettuce with a sturdy stem, such as iceberg or romaine, is great for cooking. When grilling, you'll want to keep the lettuce attached at its core. This lets you char one or both sides, but keeps those middle leaves from getting grill marks, building different textures throughout. Don't be afraid to get the grill nice and hot, either.

Ultimately, the end result is a whole new dish. It has a smoky, grilled flavor to it. And, with a few seasonings and aromatics, it's a side dish all on its own — no dressing required.