If You Haven't Been Cooking Your Lettuce, You Should Be
Lettuce is a versatile veggie that can be used as a quick salad base, a colorful burger topping, or even a plating decoration. Lettuce has some natural crunch on its own — especially when it's fresh. But if you're looking for a way to add even more texture to these leafy greens, then you need to try grilling it.
Before cooking your lettuce, you should know that not all leafy greens are considered lettuce. Smaller, more delicate leaves like spinach and arugula won't work here; instead, they'll wilt. But true lettuce with a sturdy stem, such as iceberg or romaine, is great for cooking. When grilling, you'll want to keep the lettuce attached at its core. This lets you char one or both sides, but keeps those middle leaves from getting grill marks, building different textures throughout. Don't be afraid to get the grill nice and hot, either.
Ultimately, the end result is a whole new dish. It has a smoky, grilled flavor to it. And, with a few seasonings and aromatics, it's a side dish all on its own — no dressing required.
How to grill lettuce
Before grilling, slice your lettuce vertically; this keeps all of the leaves attached to the stem. Then, turn the grill heat to medium-high. The lettuce should char quickly, so you want plenty of heat coming from the grill. Generously add olive oil to the exterior lettuce leaves; this will build flavor and also help the lettuce get a good sear. And before grilling, season the lettuce with some salt. From there, it only needs about two to three minutes per side on the grill to get a nicely-charred exterior.
Once the lettuce is off the heat, you should enhance its flavors with a few add-ons like a squeeze of lemon juice and a little black pepper. You want to taste the difference the grill makes, so there is no need for dressing. However, you can also turn this into a grilled salad if you choose, by drizzling some vinaigrette over top. The lettuce should be eaten shortly after it's grilled, because the texture won't hold up well in the refrigerator.