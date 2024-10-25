The Tip Paul Hollywood Swears By When Baking Homemade Pizza Dough

Having pizza from the comfort of your own home is hard to beat. Sometimes it's enough to just lean on some budget-friendly hacks to elevate frozen pizza, but you really can't beat a from-scratch version — and perfecting that homemade pie might be a lifelong pursuit. Maybe you've mastered how to sidestep the common pizza mistake that leads to soggy dough or even toyed with the tip that your oven's broiler is the key to pulling off a restaurant-style pizza, but there are plenty of ways to improve your pizza game — and, fortunately, some come straight from experts willing to share.

TV host and celebrity chef Paul Hollywood is one such authority. Maybe you've already tested out his advice for baking the perfect crusty bread, but he also has some strategies for baking pizza that can make all the difference when creating those craveable, crusty slices. One such suggestion is all about process. Hollywood's two-fold tip for pizza dough preparation is to roll it super thin and bake it super hot.

High heat is critical to pizza perfection, which is why commercial ovens fit for the culinary task are designed to reach upwards of 900 degrees Fahrenheit. And while some pizzas are known for thickness (looking at you, Detroit and Chicago), the style that strikes that perfect crispy-chewy balance needs to be very thin before going into the oven. Both factors can seem a bit tricky to pull off at home (especially if you don't own a pizza oven), but they're not impossible to nail.