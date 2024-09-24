Do White And Orange Pumpkins Taste The Same?
Pumpkins are one of the oldest crops in the Northern Hemisphere, with roots dating back to 3500 B.C. They might not have been the first jack-o'-lanterns, but people have been cooking with pumpkins for a really long time. While over 150 types of pumpkin are grown worldwide, some of the most popular come in shades of orange and white. Although many people grab orange pie pumpkins for cooking, the white varieties are also edible and delicious. Plus, they make great centerpieces if you don't plan on eating them right away.
There are many varieties of white pumpkin, including white pie, lumina, and valenciano. There are also the Casper and baby boo varieties that stand out due to their white flesh. While each of these white pumpkins has quirks of appearance, in terms of taste, they're very similar to their orange cousins. The fundamental difference in taste will come from a pumpkin's size, as larger pumpkins will be more watery with stringy flesh.
In terms of preparation, white pumpkins can be prepared the exact same as orange, so if you're using one to make a pumpkin pie, you won't have to adjust your recipe at all. Likewise, you can roast white pumpkin seeds the same as any other.
How to pick the best white pumpkins for cooking
If you want to make the best pumpkin pie and wow your in-laws this Thanksgiving, you must know how to pick out the best white pumpkin. No matter what type of pumpkin you're using, you'll want to look at the stem first. Pumpkins with dry brown stems are mature and ready to cook. However, resist the urge to use the stem as a built-in handle because it can break off and tear your pumpkin open.
You'll also want to examine the pumpkin to make sure there are no bruises, nicks, or soft spots that could indicate rot. Fortunately, spotting these defects is super easy with white pumpkins because their rinds are so light. Another thing to look for is pumpkins that feel like they weigh more than it appears they should. This is a sign that the pumpkin has a lot of fruit you can use. (Yes, pumpkins are fruits.) In contrast, pumpkins that feel lighter than they appear will have less fruit and more guts you'll need to remove.
Once you get your white pumpkins, they should be stored in a cool, dry place. Pie pumpkins will last about three months after they are harvested, and you can tell they're starting to go bad when their bottoms begin to soften.