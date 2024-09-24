Do White And Orange Pumpkins Taste The Same?

Pumpkins are one of the oldest crops in the Northern Hemisphere, with roots dating back to 3500 B.C. They might not have been the first jack-o'-lanterns, but people have been cooking with pumpkins for a really long time. While over 150 types of pumpkin are grown worldwide, some of the most popular come in shades of orange and white. Although many people grab orange pie pumpkins for cooking, the white varieties are also edible and delicious. Plus, they make great centerpieces if you don't plan on eating them right away.

There are many varieties of white pumpkin, including white pie, lumina, and valenciano. There are also the Casper and baby boo varieties that stand out due to their white flesh. While each of these white pumpkins has quirks of appearance, in terms of taste, they're very similar to their orange cousins. The fundamental difference in taste will come from a pumpkin's size, as larger pumpkins will be more watery with stringy flesh.

In terms of preparation, white pumpkins can be prepared the exact same as orange, so if you're using one to make a pumpkin pie, you won't have to adjust your recipe at all. Likewise, you can roast white pumpkin seeds the same as any other.