Instead Of Putting Bacon On Your Bagels, Put It In Your Cream Cheese

Bagels and cream cheese are a breakfast match made in heaven, and each bite gets even better if you add bacon to the mix. It's popular to toss a few strips onto a bagel with cream cheese to add some salty flavor and extra protein. But you can level up your breakfast bagel by mixing crumbled bacon into the cream cheese before you spread it out.

Plain cream cheese is delicious on bagels. It's a staple in bagel-eating households and comes standard alongside a restaurant bagel. Plain cream cheese can get boring, though. You can find dozens of varieties for sale like Philadelphia honey pecan cream cheese or Philadelphia strawberry cream cheese. But you're more likely to find bacon-infused cheddar spreads for sale than you are to find cream cheese with crumbled bacon already in the mix.

Luckily, it's easy to make your own bacon cream cheese at home, and it doesn't take too much extra time to get it right. Adding crumbled bacon to your cream cheese will give you an even spread of bacon across your bagel, ensuring you'll get bits of bacon in every bite. It makes the bagel easier to eat, too, since you won't have to chomp apart large slices of bacon with your teeth as you enjoy your bagel.